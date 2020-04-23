By Anastasia Moloney

BOGOTA (Thomson . Foundation) – Women in the capital of Colombia who are victims of domestic abuse can seek help from hundreds of supermarkets and pharmacies, part of a new campaign launched on Wednesday to combat the increase in gender violence seen during the coronavirus isolation.

The program involves more than 630 supermarkets from three different chains and the Farmatodo pharmacies in Bogotá, where store managers are being trained on how to serve women seeking help and how to contact the police.

The city of 8 million people and the rest of the country have been subject to strict isolation since the end of March in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected about 4,350 people and killed at least 200 across Colombia.

Domestic violence should not be seen as a problem that occurs “behind closed doors”, said Diana Rodríguez, head of women’s affairs in Bogota’s city hall who conceived the initiative.

“We launched a new strategy, # EspaçosSeguros, so that women who are experiencing violence at home can report this and be helped,” she said in a statement.

“No woman should have to stay with her attacker, the institutions are ready to support women. We should be at home, but in homes without violence.”

Posters about the campaign were installed in store windows and posted on social networks.

Women who are living with their abusers during isolation find it difficult to call for help, and the tensions arising from simpler household chores and more dramatic issues, such as job loss, can easily degenerate into violence, experts say.

In Bogotá, the government’s domestic abuse report has received an average of 471 WhatsApp calls and messages per day – a 160% increase since the quarantine began.

Across Colombia, 13 women have been murdered since isolation was adopted, many of them killed by boyfriends and husbands at home, government figures show.

Countries around the world report increases in domestic violence during the confinement of the coronavirus, a development that the United Nations (UN) has described as a growing “pandemic pandemic”.

In Latin America, governments such as those in Chile, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia have expanded the hotline, added messaging services and maintained shelters and family courts open to support victims.

