© Bogotá Youth Philharmonic and Adriana Lucía unite their talent from home

Bogota Youth Philharmonic and Adriana Lucía unite their talent from home

Musicians from the Bogotá Youth Philharmonic and singer-songwriter Adriana Lucía united their talent with an original ensemble from their homes to honor social leaders in Colombia with the song “To talk about love”, released this Thursday.

With the composition, the artists want to recognize those who defend their rights in the territories every day, because in Colombia, the assassinations of social leaders are a drag with an incessant trickle of deaths: at least 555 social leaders were killed between 2016 and 2019, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

More than one hundred young musicians from the youth groups of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogotá they recorded themselves at home singing and playing their instruments with their cell phones led by the Colombian musician Francisco Zumaqué.

Later they put together the melody to Adriana Lucía’s voice with the result transformed into a song of encouragement for the human and social rights leaders who fight in their territories.

Young musicians represent a new generation “renewed in thought, capable of putting oneself on the other’s feet and feeling their pain, of wanting to help them heal in some way”, said Adriana Lucía, one of the most representative figures of the music scene on the Colombian Caribbean coast.

The assembly was supported by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogotá, from the Truth Commission and the European Union (EU).

From the Truth Commission, Lucia Gonzalez He affirmed that “art is a means of reaching the heart with messages, testimonies and complaints, which from another place do not succeed in moving”.

For the EU Ambassador to Colombia, Patricia Llombart, “it is about helping to stop these terrible attacks on leaders and defenders and that there is justice and truth, the more voices we add, the better “.EFE

What do celebrities do on Instagram?