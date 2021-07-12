Bogota urban tolls proposed | Motor

The National Planning Department (DNP) published the document Conpes (National Council for Economic and Social Policy) in which it raises options for develop infrastructure works in Bogotá and Cundinamarca in a sustainable way.

Among those options, in addition to financing construction costs, there is the charge for parking on the road to reduce traffic congestion. To these resources would be added those of the collection through urban tolls in main cities and the restriction of vehicles in some areas of the city, which are the exits proposed by the DNP.

Some of the works that are intended to be financed with these measures will be the expansion of the metro line to the towns of Suba and Engativá, the development of the 13th street trunk and the North Regiotram.

The Conpes document highlights that for urban tolls in Bogotá, the Mayor’s Office needs the authorization of the District Council, but not that the Ministry of Transport has to issue any prior binding concept.