The quarantine imposed in the Colombian capital, Bogota, due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue until June 15 at least, announced the mayor of the city on Thursday, even as other parts of the country begin reopening.

Construction workers line up in Bogotá 19/05/2020 REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

Bogotá was one of the first areas in the Andean country to put lockdown measures in place in March. The capital has more than 8 thousand of the 24 thousand cases of coronavirus in the country.

The entire Colombia is in quarantine until Sunday, although thousands of companies are gradually reopening with security protocols and reduced staff.

“We agree with the Ministry of Health to follow these recommendations in Bogotá for the next two weeks,” said Bogotá Mayor Claudia López on Twitter.

The city of 8 million inhabitants will continue to maintain its isolation, will not carry out a reopening of companies, intensify supervision in wholesale food sales and increase tests for coronavirus in conjunction with the country’s national institute of health.

More details will be provided at a news conference next Saturday, said López. The ministry and the municipal government will re-evaluate these measures after the 15th of June.

Dozens of areas in Bogotá with high infection rates have already been placed under special restrictions that prevent residents from exercising on the street, among other measures.

