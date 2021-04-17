Bogged Finance launches Take Profit (Limit Sells) for PancakeSwap

Compartir

Bogged down Finance is an innovative platform that allows users to research and order any token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project introduces BogTools, a developer-friendly dApps ecosystem powered by the BOG government and payment token.

The Limit Order platform takes advantage of pancakeSwap’s liquidity, allowing users to complete their order at the best possible price. Development is underway to make it easier for users to take advantage of multiple decentralized exchanges (DEX).

The team behind Bogged Finance seeks to offer DEX users access to multiple tools generally assigned to centralized exchanges (CEX), such as limit orders.

Stuck finance limit orders are active!

BogTools is proud to introduce Limit Sells for PancakeSwap, allowing crypto traders to place orders that will be filled once the price of any PancakeSwap token increases. This development is a great advantage over the Limit Buy Orders that allows users to buy the dip in any PancakeSwap token.

Launched on April 13, the new feature will allow users to enjoy automatic limited sales, which routes the order through Pancakeswap DEX. Eventually, users will have the ability to route through BakerySwap and other automated market makers (AMMs) to get the best price on any token.

Limit orders are a type of buy order that traders place with a specific buy / sell price of their choice. The trade is executed automatically when the market price reaches the target price.

The introduction of limited buy / sell orders is huge for BSC as it allows users to make a profit on the platform and exit on time, especially if they have a life. Additionally, Bogged Finance users will now have the ability to buy dips / take profits effectively to take advantage of the volatility in the crypto market.

Stop Loss are coming to stuck finances!

The next BogTools release will add Stop Losses on April 20 at 9pm UTC, which will help traders avoid rekt completely with the latest shitcoin on the market.

The project’s native BOG token is used to pay limit order fees and other platform functions, so all users will need to maintain a BOG balance to use the BogTools functionality. Currently, the token charges a 4.5% fee on transactions to reward liquidity providers (LP.

A portion of the proceeds from these fees will be distributed to LP Stakers, who receive a 147% Annual Percentage Yield (APY). The rest of the proceeds go to the BogTool developers to further expand the project at BSC.

The fact that all users of the platform must purchase BOG from a limited supply of 2.4 million will drive adoption of the token and result in higher prices over time.

More exciting features on the stuck financial roadmap

Following the introduction of Limit Orders and Stop Losses (next Tuesday), the BogTools development team plans to add Take Profit and additional complex order types. Other upcoming features include an order book and depth of market.

The platform has launched BogCharts, which will be the only chart provider mentioned in all Waterfall and UniRocket bots. Limit orders are now enabled on BogCharts pairs that satisfy high volume requirements.

With BogCharts, crypto traders can now view charts for any liquid token on PancakeSwap at zero cost and access vital business information such as token liquidity and market capitalization.

BogTools developers will continue to implement updates and enhancements to the Chart platform in the coming weeks and months.

The integration of these charts and other UI elements is intended to make Bogged Finance the preferred destination for all operations at BSC and set up the BOT token on a $ 200 million moon mission.