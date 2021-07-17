BofA reduces US GDP growth estimate to 6.5% from 7% in 2021

LONDON, Jul 16 (.) – The US economy has surpassed the growth and inflation plateau as it recovers from the pandemic crisis, Bank of America (BofA) said on Friday, cutting its forecast for GDP expansion Gross Domestic (GDP) during this year.

In a note sent to clients, the bank said it has modified its forecasts to reflect recent data and now expects real GDP growth in the United States to reach 6.5% this year from the 7% advance forecast previously.

“Economic growth has begun to moderate but, more importantly, we believe that the economy will settle on a trajectory of expansion that is still more than twice the pace of the pre-pandemic rate, a surprise for many,” said economists at BofA on a note.

The text added that BofA economists still expect 5.5% growth in the United States in 2022.

