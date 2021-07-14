BofA offers upbeat loan outlook after beating quarterly earnings projections

By Niket Nishant and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

Jul 14 (.) – Bank of America Corp on Wednesday offered an upbeat outlook for its core bank loan business, after beating market projections for its second-quarter earnings.

The US lender’s profit nearly tripled after releasing $ 2.2 billion in loss reserves in the quarter, although low interest rates weighed on credit spreads, even as the bank expects an improvement in demand for loans against the background. of economic recovery.

Analysts consider that the BofA is more sensitive to interest rate movements than the rest of the banks in the United States due to the composition of its balance sheet.

“We have been able to keep net interest earnings relatively stable. We expect to make further progress … helped mostly by growth in loans,” said the bank’s chief financial officer, Paul Donofrio, in a video conference with reporters.

In the second quarter, however, BofA’s net interest income plummeted 6% to $ 10.2 billion, leading to a 2% decline in morning trading on Wall Street.

The bank reported a 173% jump in its net income applicable to common shareholders, to $ 8.96 billion, or $ 1.03 per share, comfortably beating average estimates of a profit of 77 cents per share, according to IBES data. from Refinitiv.

Global revenue, net after deducting interest expenses, was down 4% to $ 21.5 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)