BofA breaks record and sells US $ 15,000M in bank bonds

(Bloomberg) – Bank of America Corp. broke the one-day record for the largest sale of bank bonds in history on Friday, with a deal of $ 15 billion, surpassing the record of JPMorgan Chase & Co by $ 2 billion. .

It was not difficult for banks, whose quarterly reports this week confirmed that their businesses are prospering, to find investors even on these scales of success. Bank of America received orders for at least $ 25 billion in bonds, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The JPMorgan transaction saw a similar level of demand.

Although overshadowed by rivals, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also found buyers for $ 6 billion of debt on Thursday.

After their borrowing costs sank to optimal levels, major US banks are jumping in with the intention of making sure they have enough money to back their assets, which grew rapidly during the pandemic. More offers may emerge next week.

The average yield on investment-grade financial sector bonds is near a record low at 1.82%, despite Treasury rates soaring since early 2021. But even those US benchmark yields are falling. They were heading advantageously south at levels last seen more than a month ago, as banks went on the market this week.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to repair the economic damage of the covid-19 pandemic and the financial system partly explain why bank balance sheets have soared. Retail deposits also rose, as Americans got stuck at home.

“This record wave of issuance is a reflection of the expansion of balance sheets caused mainly by customers placing their excess cash in the bank and, to a lesser extent, by the increase in commercial assets,” said Pri de Silva, former banking analyst at Aware. Asset Management and CreditSights.

The new bonds are also heavily skewed towards longer maturities, De Silva added, likely reflecting banks’ belief that long-term interest rates will rise as the economy recovers.

Big US banks that pass the next round of Fed stress tests with sufficient capital will be able to resume dividend increases in late June, something that the cash being raised now could help fund.

