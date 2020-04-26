Boeing canceled the agreement to buy control of Embraer’s commercial jet division for US $ 4.2 billion, which should lead to a legal battle between the companies, with the Brazilian manufacturer saying that the American company has terminated the contract unduly.

“For several months we have had productive negotiations regarding contract conditions that have not been met, but ultimately these negotiations have not been successful,” said Marc Allen, Boeing president for the partnership with Embraer, in a statement to the press. “The goal for all of us was to resolve the pending issues until the initial termination date, which has not happened,” he added.

Hours after the Boeing demonstration, Embraer responded by stating in a harsh press release that the transaction was canceled with the US company making “false claims”.

“The company will seek all appropriate measures against Boeing for the damages suffered as a result of undue cancellation and breach of the MTA (initial agreement between the companies),” said Embraer without citing figures. “Embraer believes that it is in full compliance with its obligations under the MTA and that it has fulfilled all necessary conditions” until Friday’s deadline.

The Brazilian company also stated that “Boeing unduly terminated the MTA and made false claims as a pretext to try to avoid its commitments to close the transaction and pay Embraer the purchase price of US $ 4.2 billion”.

According to Embraer, Boeing acted this way because of “the unwillingness to complete the transaction, its financial condition, the 737 MAX and other commercial and reputation problems”.

SINCE 2018

The failure in the discussions interrupts Boeing’s plans to expand its operations in the regional aviation market after rival Airbus bought the operations of Embraer’s rival, Bombardier, in the segment.

In July 2018, Boeing reached an initial agreement to buy 80% of Embraer’s commercial aviation area to face Airbus in the aircraft market for up to 150 passengers and access a new low-cost engineering and manufacturing base.

The prospect of the groups breaking up was reported by . on Friday, the last day for companies to reach a definitive agreement.

On Saturday, shortly before Boeing confirmed the cancellation of the agreement, sources told . that the US company had communicated to Embraer its refusal to extend the negotiation deadline.

Sources close to the matter said that Boeing raised objections about financing and legal issues in the transaction, which Embraer considered as a deliberate attempt by the American company to force the end of the deal.

“Boeing was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and found mechanisms to break the contract,” said a source in Brazil with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Other sources said that the dispute revolved around the amount that Embraer had invested in the commercial aviation unit in the expectation of a final settlement with Boeing, as well as progress in complying with technical and legal conditions.

A source in the United States denied that Boeing deliberately canceled the agreement and said that Embraer had known for more than a year about the deadline and the various conditions for implementing the deal.

And while the transaction received approval from antitrust authorities in several countries, including Brazil, the European Union set a deadline until the end of August to comment on the transaction.

FUNDAMENTAL FOR THE FUTURE

Embraer’s board of directors has defended the agreement for years, stating that it was essential to guarantee the company’s future, especially after the acquisition of Bombardier’s regional aviation operations by Airbus.

“Boeing exercised its right to terminate after Embraer did not meet the necessary conditions,” the American company said in the statement. “It is a profound disappointment. However, we have reached a point where continuing to negotiate within the scope of the agreement will not resolve the outstanding issues,” added Allen.

Embraer incurred a series of costs to separate the commercial aviation business so that Boeing could exercise control over it. Earlier this year, the Brazilian company paid the expenses for all employees to take a two-week collective vacation to prepare the company for the conclusion of the deal.

The union of metalworkers in São José dos Campos (SP), Embraer’s main production base, cited data from the 2019 Brazilian company’s balance sheet to state in a statement on Saturday that the sale process cost the company 485 million reais. “We demand that this loss be compensated by Boeing.”

“We defend that the Brazilian government fulfills its role in favor of our sovereignty and restatizes Embraer so that, given the side effects to be caused by the rupture of the agreement, aggravated by the economic consequences caused by the coronavirus pandemic, jobs and workers’ rights are fully preserved “, defended the entity.

