Boeing to pay $ 17 million for problems with its 737s

15 minutes. Boeing reached an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA, in English) for the payment of a new fine of at least 17 million dollars and for which the aeronautical giant agrees to make “corrections” in the production of its 737 MAX aircraft.

According to an FAA statement published on Thursday, the federal aviation agency found that the sensors included in the equipment installed in 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft were not approved for such equipment.

“Keeping the people flying safe is our primary responsibility. That is non-negotiable, and the FAA will require Boeing to keep our skies safe,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The note clarifies that the airline will pay 17 million dollars in the 30 days after signing the agreement with the FAA. It also pointed out that if Boeing does not complete certain “corrective measures” in the agreed time, could pay up to another $ 10.1 million in penalties.

FAA requirements

Among the measures required by the FAA is the “strengthening of procedures to ensure that no part is installed on the aircraft that does not conform to its approved design.”

In addition, Boeing will need to conduct safety risk management analysis to determine whether its supply chain monitoring processes are appropriate and whether the company is ready to safely increase the production rate of its Boeing 737s.

In addition, you will need to review your production procedures to allow the FAA to observe the assessments on the production index preparation, the information on which the airline bases these assessments, as well as the final result.

The organization will also require Boeing to take steps to reduce the chance that it will resubmit an aircraft with parts that do not meet the appropriate certifications to the FAA, and to improve oversight processes for replacement parts suppliers.

Following the announcement, Boeing shares soared, closing the day up 3.87% and topping the Dow Jones index.

Boeing fines

Last January, the government announced another $ 5.4 million fine against the aviation giant. The reason for this was to have given erroneous information about the wings of the 737 aircraft, involved in two fatal accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Two penalties that are added to the 3.9 million that the Executive already proposed to apply to Boeing last December for the same problem.

Last January the Justice Department reached an agreement with Boeing for which the company would pay 2.5 billion dollars in fines. In this way they closed an investigation into their 737 MAX aircraft where they accused them of hiding information about the failure that caused the accidents.

The 737 Max were forced to remain on the ground in March 2019 in several countries, following the accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia.