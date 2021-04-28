Boeing registers less loss than expected due to improvement in aircraft deliveries

By Ankit Ajmera and Eric M. Johnson

Apr 28 (Reuters) – Boeing Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as its aircraft deliveries improved on a rebound in air travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, though the US company suffered an obstacle charge in the Presidential Air Force One program.

Airlines have been increasing flight capacity in the United States as vaccination campaigns give people more confidence to travel again.

Boeing has delivered more than 85 737 MAX aircraft since receiving approval from most regulators to restart flights last year after two fatal incidents, boosting its revenue and cash flow for the company.

But the 737 MAX remains unable to fly in the burgeoning market of China, where Boeing has been exposed to the deep geopolitical tensions that have continued under the US presidency of Joe Biden.

An electrical problem detected in some models of the plane earlier this month also raised questions about Boeing’s ability to recover quickly to raise production of the 737 MAX to 31 planes per month by early 2022.

Airlines have taken dozens of 737 MAX jets out of service, awaiting repairs that Boeing hopes to expedite.

“While the global pandemic continues to challenge the overall market environment, we view 2021 as a key turning point for our industry,” Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in a statement accompanying the results.

Boeing also confirmed a drastically reduced production rate of five 787s per month after consolidating operations at its South Carolina plant.

The US airline reported a structural operating loss of $ 353 million in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a negative balance of $ 1.7 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Continue reading the story

Boeing said it took on a $ 318 million pre-tax charge in the quarter related to the new fleet of the presidential Air Force One jet based on its 747-8 jumbo jet.

An Air Force One subcontractor, GDC Technics, filed for bankruptcy Monday after Boeing canceled its contracts.

Boeing sued the GDC company earlier this month for failing to complete internal work on two 747-8 aircraft for the Air Force One program that required modifications. GDC filed a counterclaim last week, seeking compensation of at least $ 20 million for the cancellation of the contracts.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)