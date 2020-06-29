The Max was penalized in March 2019 after a couple of fatal accidents, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed a total of 346 people. . / Arturo Wong / Archive

New York, Jun 28 . .- Boeing has received approval from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start test flights of its controversial 737 Max model, to demonstrate that it can now fly safely with the new flight control software.

The flights, which could start as soon as Monday according to different local media, will represent an important step in the company’s effort to get its best-selling aircraft to fly again.

The Max was penalized in March 2019 after a couple of fatal accidents, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed a total of 346 people.

This crisis has cost Boeing billions of dollars, including compensation it must pay to victims and airlines. It also led to the removal of the chief executive of the company, calling into question the solvency of the company and the supervisor because of the rush to build and approve the Max.

The certification flights, performed by FAA pilots, will likely take place in the Seattle area, where the plane is being serviced. A top Boeing test pilot will also be on the flights.

« The tests are expected to take several days and will include a wide range of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to allow the agency to assess whether the changes meet FAA certification standards, » the agency said in an email on Sunday sent to the oversight committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

If the flights are successful, it could still be months before the planes are considered ready to fly again. If the FAA identifies more problems, Boeing may need to make additional changes.