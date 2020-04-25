Boeing’s plan to acquire Embraer’s regional jet business in Brazil is at risk, as the Financial Times newspaper reported yesterday. The two sides discussed the conditions associated with joining billions of dollars just hours before the deadline that gives each company the right to withdraw from the deal.

According to the transaction schedule, signed in January, the two companies had until midnight yesterday to close the position. People close to the negotiation told FT that an announcement should be made over the weekend.

According to the British newspaper, the US aircraft maker is considering whether to abandon the pact amid billions of dollars spent on the global aviation crisis and problems with its 737 Max model. “It’s a matter of liquidity,” said Ron Epstein , Merrill Lynch analyst at Bank of America, to FT. “Is Boeing in a position to spend $ 4.2 billion on an acquisition, considering what is happening in the broader commercial aviation market?”

Sought, Embraer and Boeing said they would not comment. In a statement released this week, Embraer acknowledged that the deadline for concluding the strategic partnership was under discussion.

The agreement has already been a reason for distrust in the market. On the one hand, Boeing is plunged into a crisis because of two accidents with the 737-Max that left hundreds dead. Embraer had a sharp drop in its market value in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The two companies, however, said until then that the business was on its feet.

Sieve

In addition, the European Commission, the only body that still needs to approve the agreement, appointed August 7 as the final date to take a position on the deal. The operation has already been screened by 9 regulators. On the Brazilian side, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the release came in January this year.

The terms and conditions approved on December 17, 2018 defined the creation of a joint venture (Boeing Brasil Commercial) comprising assets of Embraer’s Commercial Aviation segment and related services (Services & Support segment) with an 80% interest in Boeing and 20% of Embraer. On January 10, 2019, the Brazilian government informed that it would not exercise its veto right in the business of the two companies.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

.