Boeing issues new warning of an electrical problem on more than 60 737 Max aircraft

Boeing has recommended to airlines temporarily withdrawn from service the 737 Max model due to a problem with the aircraft’s electrical systems.

It is the latest in an already very long list of problems that have arisen with this model aircraft since two of them crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

However, it is the first incident to ground the plane since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved its return and it returned to service at the end of last year.

The new problem has to do with the existence of “sufficient ground path” for a particular component of the aircraft’s electrical power system, according to Boeing.

Southwest Airlines grounded 30 of its planes, while American Airlines has retired 17 and United Airlines 16, according to Reuters. Boeing declined to report how long the planes will be out of service.

This is a different problem than the one that caused the two fatal crashes, in which Boeing installed security software that it did not inform the pilots or the government about as part of the rush to get the plane to market.

The FAA was charged in December in a Senate investigation with having worked with Boeing to tamper with testing during the 737 Max certification process, saying in a statement Friday that it “will ensure that the matter is addressed.”

The new incident occurs at the moment in which air travel is on the rise across the United States after the advent of coronavirus vaccines.

