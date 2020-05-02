Boeing is dramatically reducing production of its wide-body aircraft and aims to decrease its workforce by 10%, the company announced Wednesday. He also reported that the financial cost of a first quarter in which travel collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic It added to his problems with the prolonged grounding by the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing will halve the production rate of the 787 Dreamliner, with seven aircraft per month by 2022, out of the 14 aircraft it currently produces, after declining at a rate of 10 per month this year. Similarly, Will Cut Production Of 777 And 777X To Three Per Month By 2021 of five that were produced regularly and will “take a measured approach” to increase production of the 777X, which is expected to enter service in 2021.

“The pandemic has hit our business hard”David Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, said in a message to employees. Calhoun said that the 10% cuts to the company’s workforce of 161,000 employees They will come through a combination of the purchases it announced earlier this month, natural turnover and layoffs “as needed.” The layoffs will be deeper, estimated at 15% at Boeing’s commercial aircraft division, corporate staff and its after-sales services division.

“We will be a smaller company for a while,” Calhoun said in a conference call as he spoke of the company’s efforts to adapt to weaker aircraft demand. Travel will take two to three years to return to 2019 levels and a few more years for the aviation industry to return to its long-term growth trends, which have the fundamentals that insisted on remaining intact.

Chicago-based aircraft maker lost $ 641 million in Q1 with 26% decline in revenue at $ 16.9 billion, compared to the same quarter last year. $ 4.7 billion in cash was consumed in the quarter, better than analysts’ consensus expectation of a $ 5.8 billion exit, amid much lower aircraft deliveries, and reported it ended the quarter with $ 15.5 billion on hand.

Boeing intends to raise more cash, but did not offer new details, confirming that it considers take advantage of loans from the stimulus package of 2.1 trillion dollars (bdd) of the federal government, as well as private sources of financing.

With airlines in crisis because travel has been stopped almost entirely by the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing customers have canceled 225 orders for the 737 MAX so far this year, four for the 787 and one for the 777. The company’s commercial aircraft order book fell 6.6% in value to $ 351.8 billion in the quarter.

In a conference call, Calhoun explained that delivery delays will be offset to some extent by the need for the new aircraft derived from an increase in withdrawals of older equipment. However, it expects international travel to recover more slowly than domestic, diminishing its ability to capitalize on that trend with its wide-body aircraft.

At the end of june, Boeing plans to resume production of 737 MAX at low rates, gradually increasing to 31 aircraft per month in 2021. Calhoun said the company hopes to get regulatory approval for the plane to return to service on time with the goal of third-quarter deliveries to resume. Despite a mid-year approval target lowering that the company declared before the pandemic occurred.

Boeing relies on its defense and space businesses, which have had a series of high-profile bumps, to provide the company with constant government revenue to help it overcome the crisis. Economic deliveries in the defense and space division fell 8% in the first quarter to $ 6 billionIt reserved a $ 827 million pretax charge for problems with the KC-46A oil tanker, but the Pentagon has accelerated contract awards to help defense contractors.

Given this, Boeing increased its estimate of the increase in production costs due to the suspension of production of 737 MAX from January at around $ 800 million to $ 5,000 million. That brings the total financial damage that has been set aside from the grounding of the 737 MAX to more than $ 19 billion. The company announced that it was not making material changes to its estimates of the compensation it will provide to customers related to the grounding of the 737 MAX.

The numbers are as troubling as expectedwrote analyst Robert Stallard of Vertical Research Partners in a note to the client. “We believe that lInvestors prepared for EPS loss and free cash outflow in Q1“But chances are things will get worse before they get better.”

Boeing shares rose 10.3% to $ 145 in afternoon trading.

Currently, its rival Airbus, which seemed to be in a position to capitalize on Boeing’s difficulties with the 737 MAX, is also under heavy stress, reporting a net loss of $ 520 million for the previous Wednesday quarter. Earlier this month, it announced that it would reduce production by approximately 30%.

“We are in the midst of the most serious crisis the aerospace industry has ever known”CEO Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

Meanwhile, parts manufacturers face a doubly uncertain prospect; with a decline in revenue due to slowdown in aircraft production aggravated by drop in maintenance work with much of the global fleet of aircraft idle.

On Wednesday, General Electric reported a 40% drop in earnings for its aviation division, with severe pain ahead: New aircraft engine installations decreased 45% and slipped 60% on parts in the second quarter, he said. Presenting the $ 2 billion target in cost cuts.

