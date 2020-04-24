According to the Financial Times, close to the deadline for companies to withdraw from the deal, the US manufacturer is still analyzing the deal amid the global aviation crisis

Célia Froufe, correspondent

LONDON – Boeing’s plan to acquire Embraer’s regional jet business in Brazil was at risk this Friday, 24, according to the online version of the British newspaper Financial Times. The two sides discussed the conditions associated with joining billions of dollars just hours before the deadline that gives each company the right to withdraw from the deal.

The British newspaper said the United States aircraft manufacturer is considering whether to abandon the pact amid billions of dollars in spending on the global aviation crisis and problems with its 737 Max model.

People close to the subject told the publication that no decision would be taken until Friday’s deadline, but an announcement could arrive as soon as the weekend arrives.

The period is part of a contract signed in January between the parties and which established a timetable for both sides to fulfill certain conditions. If Boeing decides to withdraw instead of extending the agreement, it is expected to cite Embraer’s failure to comply with certain terms such as the reason for abandoning the agreement, according to sources.

The approval of the deal by the European Union (EU) is also pending. The appreciation has been postponed month by month since October last year and now the next scheduled date is August.

Analysts commented that Boeing had a strong incentive to give up on the business. “It’s a matter of liquidity,” Ron Epstein, an analyst at Merrill Lynch at Bank of America, told FT. “Is Boeing in a position to spend $ 4.2 billion on an acquisition, considering what is happening in the broader commercial aviation market?”

