The aircraft manufacturing company, Boeingrevealed how will be the autonomous fighter plane that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) called Loyal Wingman It was designed for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The company reported that the Loyal Wingman is not completely autonomousIt combines artificial intelligence with a remote control system that can be managed from a desktop interface.

Ldrone AI would help cope with navigation tasks to position yourself in the correct position and anticipate movements before an instruction.

The Loyal Wingman It is 11.5m long and has a nose that can accommodate a wide variety of payloads.

It is designed to fly and fight alongside other manned jets.

The drone can carry an infrared search or tracking system, radars, communications gateways, or defensive laser systems. These loads are interchangeable and can be adjusted during the mission thanks to its modular quick-release system.

The manufacturer assured that Loyal Wingman is intended to fly and fight alongside other manned jets.

The idea is to expand a reaction force without spending millions buying fighter jets, and even serve as a “shield” to prevent manned jets from being hit by enemy fire.

A Loyal Wingman that costs a few million dollars, would protect fighter jets that can cost up to $ 100 million each.

We’ve unveiled our first #LoyalWingman unmanned aircraft for @AusAirForce. This is one of three prototypes, and it’s set to fly later this year. #AirpowerTeaming pic.twitter.com/rfwn9qWUjx – The Boeing Company (@Boeing) May 4, 2020

