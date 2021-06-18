Boeing and NASA plan second Starliner flight for late July

It has been a year and a half since Starliner first flew. A series of software problems in December 2019 has prevented the Boeing craft from flying again. But it seems that everything has been solved and the next July 30 NASA and the aerospace company expect Starliner to make its second unmanned test flight. If all goes according to plan, Boeing could transport astronauts to the International Space Station (EEI) for endings of this year.

This week I will fill the tanks of the ship with all the fuel necessary to carry out the flight. The launch will take place from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, expected to end July, although it could be delayed. However, if the checks that still need to be done are correct; we could see the Boeing Starliner fly again on schedule.

First Boeing flight with problems

Following the problems that arose on the first flight, both Boeing and NASA have followed the recommendations of an independent review team, the space agency explains in a press release. “The review team’s recommendations included elements related to tests and built-in simulations, processes and operational improvements; software requirements, enhancements to the crew module communication system, and organizational changes. Boeing has implemented all the recommendations, even those that were not mandatory, before the next Starliner flight “, they say.

“I am very proud of the NASA and Boeing Starliner teams working methodically for next month’s OFT-2 mission, with the latest checks on the crew module and service module hardware and software, as we we prepare for this major unmanned test mission“explains Steve Stich, director of NASA’s commercial crew program in the statement.” Closing all the Independent Review Team’s findings for communications software and systems is a big milestone for the program and included many long hours of testing and review by our dedicated teams at Boeing and NASA during this Covid-19 pandemic. “

If all goes according to current plan, the Starliner could dispatch its first crew later this year.

The launch will be accompanied by a docking to the International Space Station (EEI). After about five or ten days, it will land on Earth again. This trip will be without a crew; But astronaut travel is getting closer for Boeing. If all goes according to current plan, the Starliner could dispatch its first crew later this year. This would be a milestone for the company, which would become the second private company to bring astronauts to the ISS. Only behind SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, which is his direct competition.

Other space flights

Boeing isn’t the only one with such good news. In fact, last week we learned that Blue Origin would send its first manned mission into space and that Jeff Bezos himself, CEO of Amazon and creator of the aerospace company, I would go on the flight. In addition to him, he would have the presence of his brother Mark and a third person whose identity we still do not know. The third seat was Auctioned in streaming and they paid for it $ 28 million (about 23 million euros).

However, it must be taken into account that the flights of the companies are very different. While SpaceX and Boeing send their spacecraft to the International Space Station; the same will not be the case with future Blue Origin flights. These flights will only last about 10 minutes, since they will go only 100 kilometers above sea level. There passengers will be able to experience the effects of the lack of gravity and see the earth’s curvature. Much more exciting for space tourists, of course.

SpaceX, Blue Origin and now Boeing. The private space race has more and more participants. But that also implies that, perhaps in the future, space flights will be more accessible and anyone can enjoy space. We do not know if it will happen or when; but it is clear that it is the dream of many people.

Also in Ezanime.net