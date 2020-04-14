Commander Rigoberto Rodríguez was considered a suspected case of coronavirus, after meeting with the former president of Canaco de Mexicali, who lost his life to the virus.

He commander Rigoberto Rodríguez, who served as chief of escorts for the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla Valdez, lost his life after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

He Coordinator of Assistantship and Logistics of the State Executive, Amado Cruz, published a notice in which he regrets the death of his partner, and urges that citizens take care of themselves.

“Comrades, friends belonging to the Assistantship of the Governor of the State, with pain I share an unfortunate news, our commander Commander Rigoberto Rodríguez left with God,” says the notice.

It may interest you: For lack of protection, doctors are falling like flies: Bonilla | Video

In what is published, he adds that it is “a fact that causes us complex emotions that leads us to reflect on the value of life. A man leaves who leaves us a deep teaching and a great friendship. Let’s take care of ourselves and our families. “

It is worth mentioning that the Secretary of Sustainable Economy and Tourism in Baja California, Mario Escobedo Carignan, rejoined the activities of the cabinet, after spending two weeks in isolation.

Escobedo Carignan was considered a suspicious case of Covid-19, having had a meeting with José Manuel Hurtado Montaño, former president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco) in Mexicali, who days later lost the life because of the virus. (Notimex)