Bodyguard and personal friend of Tekashi 6ix9ine dies

Sara Molinawho is the rapper’s ex Tekashi 6ix9ine and mother of his daughter, confirmed through his account Instagram what Shadow, escort and who was a friend of the rapper as well as his family, passed away. The influencer paid him a small tribute through social networks.

“I was going to take a little break from Instagram, but given the circumstances and what I’ve seen happen, I want to extend my sincere condolences to Shadow’s family, his sons JJ, Boogie, Mason and his latest addition, Zion, as well as his wife, Christina .. I know that Shadow loved you. The way he talked about you: his ‘Cuban Mommy’. Shadow was a great person. He was a great man, he was a family man. I am deeply saddened because I know the impact it had on my life and on many others ”, wrote Sara.

Also, the rapper’s ex who was released almost a year ago said that at some point Shadow helped her ‘during an episode of domestic violence that occurred during a trip to Dubai between her and the singer.’ While sharing text messages between her and the security man. Remember that Sara Molina accused Tekashi of sexual and physical assaults, as well as failing to pay her alimony.

Shadow He was not only the bodyguard of Tekashi but also of Jake paul Y Drake. It was called Shamir bolivar and he was 46 years old. He founded his own company called Shadow Group Security. His death was also announced by another security company he worked for: “It is with great regret and our deepest condolences that at AlphaLion we must say goodbye to a friend, a brother, a mentor and a great human being, Shamir bolivar“.

Many have gone to the account of Instagram from Shadow to send messages of condolences to his wife and family. Also to let you know how much you will be missed. “Your spirit and your vision will live forever in our hearts and actions !!”, among the messages that stood out the most.

So far the causes of the death of Shadow, nor the singer Tekashi has ruled on the matter and it is unknown if both were on good terms.

