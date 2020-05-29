fitness They are not very serious and effective to achieve your training goals, we have selected the best bodybuilding apps, focused on achieving goals and developing muscle mass in the correct way. Regardless of whether you’re an expert or a novice, these options are worth checking out for iOS and Android. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> If you find that most fitness apps are not very serious and effective in reaching your goals For training, we have selected the best bodybuilding apps, focused on achieving goals and developing muscle mass in the right way. Regardless of whether you are an expert or a novice, these options are worth checking out for iOS and Android.

Simple and to the point, Strong is an excellent choice if you have established routines that you are working on. Strong has an extensive database of exercises to choose from, and you can add each of those exercises in a series of workouts. Plan your workouts, start executing them and meet your goals. Its simplicity, on the other hand, can be a weak point in the app and whoever does not have a programmed training will find that the application will not be able to satisfy their needs. You can pay $ 5 a month or $ 30 a year, and with these payments you’ll unlock an unlimited number of custom routines and other Pro features.

Fitness Point (free)

If you are looking for intensive and detailed training applications, few are as complete as Fitness Point. It is primarily a collection of training instructions that go from exercise to exercise, breaking each one down into pictures, descriptions, and the affected muscle group. You can create your own training based on the muscle groups you want to reinforce and record each exercise you do with notes for weight changes, calories burned, etc. The most common workouts include animations to help you maintain your shape, although some illustrative video is missing. This app is mainly for experienced gym crazies who want a good app to prepare their own routines. The biggest drawback is that the selection of workouts is limited to the basic options. There are quite a few, but for very specific exercises or for rarer movements, you may need to acquire more workouts, so there may be some cost involved. Also, there is a Pro version without ads for $ 5 dollars.

Fitted Lifts ($ 3)

fitness app for iOS designed to keep track of your performance over time by facilitating the recording of series and repetitions while doing them. The design is based on very simple sliders that allow you to update your record while exercising. You can customize the workouts and see what specific exercises you’re doing (and how much time you’ve spent for each movement). You can also view charts to track your weight and performance over time. It’s a great app geared towards dedicated bodybuilders who know exactly what they want to track and don’t mind using an app for a while during their workouts. “Data-reactid =” 100 “> Fitted Lifts is a fitness app for iOS designed to carry Control your performance over time by making it easy to record sets and reps while doing them. The design is based on very simple sliders that allow you to update your record while you exercise. You can customize workouts and see which exercises specific you’re doing (and how much time you’ve spent for each movement.) You can also view charts to track your weight and performance over time. It’s a great app geared towards dedicated bodybuilders who know exactly what they want to track and don’t they care about using an app for a while during their workouts.

Simple Workout Log (free)

web version of the app, so you can keep track even if you forget your phone. There’s no iOS version yet, but it’s in the works. “Data-reactid =” 128 “> It’s always better to spend more time lifting weights than tangling on your phone, and that’s where Simple Workout Log comes in. It works exactly like You would expect: enter your exercise, weight and number of repetitions, and the application is responsible for keeping track of that information, allowing you to see how you have progressed over time. You can change the name and export the routines, and there is a Web version of the app, so you can keep track even if you forget your phone. There is no iOS version yet, but it’s in the works.

Jefit Workout Planner Gym Log (free)

Jefit is similar to Fitness Points, but with a greater focus on photos, which is great if you are not sure how to do some of the exercises and would like to deepen your movements. In addition to the exercise library, it has a complete exercise tracker, a timer and shortcut exercise routines for those who do not want to customize them. Jefit is also immersed in analytics and social media, with a workout profile that lets you see your progress, share workouts with others, and more options. It can be a bit intense when it comes to data, but you may be interested in this.

Stronglifts 5 × 5 (free)

Pro option with more features, and costs $ 20 a year. “data-reactid =” 184 “> If the complexity of applications like Jefit does not go with you, Stronglifts, it could fit you. It is a personal trainer and registration system but not very Intensive, with a minimalist interface focused on 5 × 5 workouts. Enter the initial weights and series, and the application will tell you how long you should rest between series and what weights and series you should use next time. In this app there is much less work in configuration and profile management, and there’s a Pro option with more features, and it costs $ 20 a year.

Beginner Workout – Your First Month at the Gym (free)

Are you starting out in this bodybuilding thing? Or do you come back after a long break? Either way, this app can be your way to trace activity. The app challenges you to follow a four-week training course that has been specially designed to maintain a demanding pace, but not so much as to cause exhaustion or injury. It’s completely free and promises to be a good start to lifting weights (and a good build-up of muscle too). Unfortunately, it is only available on Android.

Workout Trainer: fitness coach (free)

This app is best suited for newcomers to the fitness world who want to build muscle mass and get fit, but need guidance on how to do it. You can choose categories, such as weight lifting or body weight, explore routines, and choose the one you want to try out (sorted by time, intensity, body part, etc.). Trainings are created by verified trainers. If you are willing to pay a subscription fee, there is the option to link up with an online coach and explore your progress.

Gym Workout Planner (Free)

This application offers the ability to create a personalized training plan, complete monitoring of your exercises and can even help you create meal plans to improve your physical condition. It is adaptable to be used by beginners and experts in weight lifting, with more than 3,000 exercises. There are photos and videos for a lot of the exercises and they even get mixed up in a little cardio to make sure you’re doing a full workout. However, to get the most out of it, you’ll need to pay an annual access pass or a lifetime lifetime fee.

You Are Your Own Gym / Bodyweight Training: Your Gym ($ 5)

BodySpace (Free)

Apple health to track your stats and fitness goals. Social aspects are mostly optional. “Data-reactid =” 347 “> BodySpace is a personal training platform that offers professionally created programs and a BodyCalendar for you to follow. Daily reminders help you keep a schedule and Statistics support logs. It also has tips, videos, and other resources to hone your workout or find the right advice. It integrates with the Apple Health app to track your stats and fitness goals. Social aspects are mostly optional.

