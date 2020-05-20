The body of former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, who was last seen in the waters of Venice Beach over the weekend, was found this morning along the shoreline near the Venice pier, authorities said.

Los Angeles County firefighters and Los Angeles police responded to the dock around 2:15 a.m. and teams recovered the body and turned it over to the coroner’s office, which made the identification, according to the Lifeguard Division. from the fire department and the coroner’s office.

Shad Gaspard was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard [el domingo], around 3:40 p.m., while swimming in the ocean about 50 meters from Venice Beach in Los Angeles County, ” said a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

“When he was last seen by the lifeguard, a wave crashed over him and he was dragged out to sea.”

The incident occurred near the 4200 block south of Ocean Front Walk, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. County lifeguards pulled Gaspard’s 10-year-old son out of the water. He was evaluated by LAFD paramedics but did not require hospitalization.

However, Gaspard was nowhere to be found, prompting divers to begin a search for water. Gaspard’s underwater searches were conducted on Sundays and Mondays. On Tuesday, the LAPD listed the case as a missing persons investigation.

Gaspard was a star of World Wrestling Entertainment, making up half of the fighting team in Cryme Time with his partner JTG.

On Monday, his wife, fitness coach and nutritionist Siliana Gaspard, asked for help finding her husband on Instagram, posting two photos of him and saying that he had been missing since Sunday at the beach.

