Body of immigrant student who disappeared months ago in NJ found in Brooklyn



Ajay Sah, Nepalese student.

Photo: Drew University / Courtesy

Ajay Sah, a Nepalese student who has been missing since January in New Jersey, was confirmed dead after his body found in March in Brooklyn (NYC) was finally identified, Morris County (NJ) prosecutors reported.

Sah, 22, was reported missing from the campus of the Drew University in Madison (NJ), where it was third year student and residency assistant. They had last seen him at the university, but it was confirmed that he had traveled on a NJ Transit train to Penn Station in Manhattan (NYC) in the early hours of January 20.

That day I am traveling alone and carrying a backpack, which was discovered by a citizen in Sea Bright on the Jersey shore at the end of April, more than 50 miles from campus.

Previously, On March 9, an unidentified body was found in the waters of the Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn, but has only now been identified, by using X-ray analysis, Pix11 reported. The cause of death and the final forensic report remain pending.

“The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) extends its condolences to the Sah family on their loss,” Attorney General Robert J. Carroll said in a statement. “The circumstances of this disappearance were challenging, yet they were thoroughly investigated by the MCPO, the Madison Police Department and their law enforcement partners. We appreciate all the hard work that was put into tracking Mr. Sah’s movements. “

Carroll thanked the university for its full cooperation in the research. “I would also like to thank the public for their help in spreading the word about this missing person.”

Congresswoman (D-NJ) Mikie Sherrill sent her condolences to the family and Drew University via Twitter.