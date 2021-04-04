Body of Hispanic Kidnapped in Utah Found Wrapped in Trash Bags; there are already 6 accused of the crime

The body of Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero, 25, who was kidnapped and murdered in Utah in February, was found in black plastic garbage bags last week.

The young Hispanic woman, who had been missing since February 6, would have been killed with a firearm for an alleged money debt.

Court documents cited by KSL specify that on March 26, detectives located the body wrapped in the bags, a finding that coincides with the statements of witnesses to the murder.

Orlando Esiesa Tobar, 29, was charged on February 23 along with Jorge Rafael Medina-Reyes, 21, in connection with the crime. Tobar appears in a video carrying bags for the “Tacos Mi Caramelo” business, according to the reports available at the time.

At the crime scene, the authorities recovered the firearm with which they allegedly killed the young woman. It is a pistol stolen a year earlier in the city of Vernal.

This Friday, the Salt Lake County District Office reported that four more people were charged in connection with the murder of Solorio-Romero.

Carolina Márquez, 38 years old and owner of the aforementioned food business; and his son, Fernando Márquez, 22, were charged yesterday with murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated kidnapping.

Also yesterday, charges were filed against Carolina Márquez, 38; Cristian Noé Morales-Gonzales, 26, and Iván Jesús Acosta, 27, for abuse and desecration of a corpse. Acosta and Morales also face obstruction of justice charges.

Carolina Márquez would have ordered the kidnapping of Solorio-Romero

The evidence handled by the authorities indicates that Márquez would have been the person who ordered the kidnapping of Solorio-Romero because he owed him money.

The victim’s remains were found the day after Morales’ arrest, on the same date that members of various law enforcement agencies, including the Unified Police, moved to southern Tooele County near Route 73 to retrieve the items. remains of the Hispanic.

They took her by force from the house

Solorio-Romero was forcibly removed at gunpoint and knife point from her residence at 5133 W. 5400 South in Kearns on February 6 by Tobar and Medina, court documents show.

After his arrest, Tobar told police that Carolina Márquez instructed him and Medina-Reyes to pick up Solorio-Romero on the day of the crime.

At the time, Carolina reportedly told the group to kill time because she would not be available for a couple of hours, so the cronies drove Solorio to the Wyoming border and back.

Killers shot him in the head

Eventually, the woman was taken to an apartment studio in West Valley City, 1136 W. Elba Ave, where Carolina resided, and was shot in the head.

Before she was fatally shot, the kidnapped woman was questioned by Tobar about alleged information she gave to the police that resulted in the arrest of one of her associates who is in federal custody.