15 minutes. Texas police found the body of Frankie Gonzales, a 2-year-old boy, who disappeared Monday afternoon.

This Tuesday morning, after hours of unsuccessful searching for Frankie in Cameron Park, north of Waco, the authorities reached a tragic outcome.

The boy’s body was found inside a garbage container outside a church. The incongruity is that it was the same mother who led the police to that place.

“We have made an arrest in connection with the Frankie Gonzáles case. We arrested his mother, Laura Sánchez. She is incarcerated in the McLennan County Jail on charges of hurting a child, ”said Garen Bynum. The official belongs to the Waco Police.

The officer clarified that the boy’s death was not due to natural causes. In addition, they accused the mother of causing injuries to the child “Because it is the only thing they have been able to verify so far”.

“We have to wait until we have the autopsy results to proceed with other possible charges,” he added.

Involved?

Investigators in the case believe Sánchez is the only person involved in the death of his son and, although the investigation is ongoing, they do not expect any other suspects.

“What we know is that Laura Sánchez, 34, had the child in her care at the time he died and that no one else was involved in the eventBynum stressed.

Sánchez was the one who helped locate the body of Frankie Gonzales, according to the officer’s account. “She is the only one who will be charged.”he commented.

“The boy was never in Cameron Park. Frankie never went there; that was a complete cover-up on her part to avoid the real situationBynum added.

Acts

The woman was the one who called the 911 line and made the report of the disappearance. When Amber Alert officers arrived at the scene, they questioned her and she assured them that she had last seen him at the children’s waterjet attraction near the toilets in Cameron Park.

From that moment on, around 2 in the afternoon, the entire park area was closed and Frankie’s massive search for land and water began, since, there is a river very close.

Efforts to locate the minor were suspended at 9 p.m., but investigations at the scene and interrogations of the mother continued until midnight.

“There was a time during the interrogation where she gave hints of what had really happened, but it was this morning when investigators located the body“Explained the police spokesman.

When questioned about whether the mother had confessed to the death of Frankie Gonzales, the officer gave the floor to the sergeant who was in charge of the case.

“The mother confessed the truth to members of her family and they called us. At that point we talked to her and she indicated that Frankie was not alive and took us to her body”Sgt. Jason Lundquist related.

Mourning at Waco

The Waco Police, for their part, thanked the entire community for the overwhelming support they offered in the last 24 hours in the search for the child.

“We want them to know that our department shares their pain … We are distressed, like the community, by this horrible tragedy and will continue to investigate the case to the fullest.“Reads the message.

Frankie’s case was assisted by various agencies, including the Waco Fire Department, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Waco City Cameron Park Zoo, Waco City Rangers and the Department of Family Protective Services.