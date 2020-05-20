Shad Gaspard has been missing since last Sunday when he was swimming with his son and a wave took him out to sea | Kevin Mazur / .
The worst was confirmed, the end that nobody wanted. This Wednesday they found the body of Shad Gaspard lifeless on a California beach, after being missing since Sunday.
The WWE superstar had gone swimming with his 10-year-old son but was caught off guard by a wave that swept him out to sea. The boy named Aryeh managed to be rescued by the lifeguards, but until this morning nothing was known about the professional fighter, despite the efforts of the authorities that tracked the area for two days.
Body Found on Venice Beach Identified as Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard https://t.co/SwF8asevHN
– TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2020
Police and the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the sad news this morning. They indicated that they received a call around 2 in the morning informing that they had located a body in the vicinity of the Venice Beach pier in California and that it coincided with the characteristics of Gaspard, according to Los Angeles Time and TMZ.
UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards? pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf
– Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020
It is worth mentioning that the beaches were closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, however this last week they had decided to reopen them to carry out some physical activities such as running, swimming or walking.
IS THE SAD NEWS OF SHAD GASPARD’S LIFELESS BODY CONFIRMED?
The body found in VENICE BEACH coincides with that of the WWE fighter who disappeared as we reported on Sunday after saving his son?
A very hard time. Rest in peace SHAD? pic.twitter.com/tRyl5s4RzR
– Royal Wrestling? (@RoyalWrestling_) May 20, 2020
The athlete showed off and was a WWE star from 2006 to 2019. Like many wrestlers, after retiring he turned to acting in Hollywood, and appeared in films such as “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time ”.