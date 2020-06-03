The Mexican authorities found in a clandestine grave the body of Francis Anel Bueno, deputy of the local Congress of the western state of Colima, who had been kidnapped on April 29.

“I want to express my condolences to the relatives of a legislator from Colima who was kidnapped and her body was found yesterday in a clandestine grave,” said the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at a press conference.

The president assured that the Colima Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case and that “there is already a detainee and a statement blaming those responsible.”

Francis Anel Bueno, 38, was a deputy in the Colima Congress since 2018 by the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), a party founded by López Obrador.

Anel Bueno participated in the commissions for environmental improvement, gender equality and anti-corruption.

The deputy, who had previously been a local leader of the once hegemonic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), had been missing for more than a month.

On May 15, the leader of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Mario Delgado, demanded “the presentation alive and in integrity of our fellow deputy of Morena in the Colima Congress, Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez, who has disappeared since April 29 “

“The kidnapping and murder of our fellow local deputy Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez is regrettable. We demand that the authorities get to the bottom of the investigation and that justice be done, ”Delgado said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Interior of Mexico, Olga Sánchez Cordero, added to the condolences and expressed her “solidarity with the local Congress and the people of Colima.”

For its part, the National Institute of Women of Mexico condemned the murder and called on the Colima Prosecutor to “clarify the facts.”

Colima is the state with the highest incidence rate of intentional homicides so far this year, with 24.71 per 100,000 inhabitants during the first three months of 2020.

According to official data, Mexico registered a total of 34,608 intentional homicides in 2019, the highest number since the records began, and 1,012 femicides.

