Mexico.- The body of the deputy Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez was found in a clandestine grave in Colima.

She had been kidnapped since April 29 and nothing was known about her, as confirmed by the President. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The president sent his condolences to his relatives and reported that there are already people detained for the crime.

Regarding the disappearance and murder of the local deputy of Colima for Morena, Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez, AMLO clarifies that there is a person detained and the investigation continues by state and federal authorities. pic.twitter.com/T0C3Ska7cS – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) June 3, 2020

During his tour in the southeast, López Obrador released the body’s discovery.

The local brunette legislator was raised by a command of hooded men, according to press reports.

Politicians have regretted the event through their social networks like Mario Delgado who regretted the fact.

Regrettable the kidnapping and murder of our fellow local deputy Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez. We demand that the authorities get to the bottom of the investigation and that justice be done. My solidarity and condolences to your family, friends and colleagues at @congresocolima – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) June 3, 2020

Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez was a relative majority deputy for District XVI and was 38 years old.

He began his political career in 2006 at the PRI, in Iztlahuacán. From 2012 to 2015 she held the position of counselor of the Colima State PRI, and held the position of president of ARPACIX (Association for the Rescue of the Archaeological and Cultural Heritage of Ixtlahuacán.

Her last years had changed to Morena where she managed to be a local deputy.

READ López Obrador it rained in Yucatan

emc