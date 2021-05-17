Body of 16-year-old missing boy found in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

The body of a 16-year-old teenager who had been missing since Saturday was discovered this Sunday night in Miami, authorities confirmed.

Police officers from the city of Miami went to a crime scene located in the 1200 block of Northeast and 79th Street, near Pelican Harbor Marina, around 5:20 p.m., where a body had been found.

Family members identified Dayana Gómez Sánchez, who was last seen leaving her home to go for a run around 6 a.m. on Saturday and reported missing around 8:30 p.m. that same day, according to the police.

Family members throughout the day put up posters with a photo of the minor in places that the young woman used to go, but it was not until the afternoon of this Sunday that the tragic news was known.

The police believe that it is a case with many clues to be clarified, and the authorities would be evaluating a homicide case, but for the moment the results of the autopsy are awaited for more details.

Anyone with information, especially witnesses who were in the area that night, should call Miami Dade police at 305-471-TIPS.