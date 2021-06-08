Body found in garbage can in Harlem, New York



NYPD on FDR Drive, 2016.

Photo: Kena Betancur / .

A badly decomposed body was found inside a garbage can in East Harlem (NYC) early Sunday morning, according to police.

A 43-year-old man collecting cans on the boardwalk in FDR Drive between East 112th and 114th streets he made the eerie find shortly after 2:30 a.m., the NYPD reported.

The unidentified man threw a trash can while digging and noticed that a lot of blood was spilled. He called 911 and upon arrival the NYPD discovered the body stuffed in a bag in the trash. He was so decomposed that it could not be ascertained at first glance whether he was male or female.

The coroner’s office is investigating to determine the cause of death and the identity of the body. The case remains open and no further information was available at this time, according to the New York Post.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.