Million Dollar Weekend, which distributes $ 1 million (about R $ 5.2 million) guaranteed in prizes in 20 tournaments, continues today on the Bodog platform with several game options

Bodog, one of the world’s leading online gaming platforms, continues today with the second day of its Million Dollar Weekend, a special weekend that is giving away a guaranteed prize pool of US $ 1 million (about R $ 5.2 million) ). From yesterday (Friday) to Monday (20), there are 20 events in four days with buy-ins starting at US $ 4.40 (about R $ 23).

reproduction

Photo: Lance!

The first day of the event had four tournaments. This Saturday, there will be five more disputes, with several guaranteed prizes. Are they:

– 8:20 am (Brasília time) – $ 3k guaranteed

– 4:20 pm (Brasília time) – $ 40k guaranteed

– 6:20 pm (GMT) – $ 27,777k guaranteed

– 8:20 pm (Brasília time) – $ 20,888k guaranteed

– 10:20 pm (GMT) – $ 25k guaranteed

In addition to the disputes created for the series, a special event will be held on Sunday (19) with US $ 175 thousand guaranteed (about R $ 910 thousand). It will replace the traditional $ 150,000 guaranteed tournament, which takes place every weekend at Bodog. The guaranteed will increase, but the buy-in will remain the same.

The Million Dollar Weekend also has several satellites that are running daily. They went on air on Thursday (2) and will run through the series, with buy-ins starting at $ 4.40 (about $ 23). Altogether, there are 31 qualifiers per day. Anyone who has accumulated points at Bodog will be able to exchange them for tickets.

The attraction also reserves a $ 100 Sit & Go Jackpot (about R $ 520) with a maximum jackpot of up to US $ 1 million. If the 10,000 multiplier appears, the table will award a millionaire prize to the winner.

And for those who want to fight for all these awards just open an account at Bodog by clicking here.

