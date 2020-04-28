In addition to more tournaments, the site offers special poker attractions on its official channels. Among them, Bodog Poker Tips, with tips from champions, and lives by humorist Rudy Landucci

In order to bring more entertainment in this period of social confinement, Bodog, one of the most successful online gaming sites in the world, brings news. In addition to more tournaments, with greater diversification, and other initiatives, the platform will make a special program on poker with special guests and exclusive content for IGTV and the brand’s Spotify.

The new program will be shown on Wednesdays at Bodog Brasil’s IGTV. Professionals and brand ambassadors Saulo Sabioni and Lincon Freitas will answer questions about the sport and will provide many tips at Bodog Poker Tips.

Since social isolation began due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Bodog has seen a 40% increase in the site’s poker pages in Latin America.

To close the week, every Friday at 6 pm, Rudy Landucci will perform a live on Bodog Brasil’s Instagram with a special guest. The first had the virtual presence of comedian Rafael Cortez. For this week, we will have the participation of soccer coach Alberto Valentim.

This live adds to the humor and poker content that Bodog presents weekly on its YouTube channel, which already has two seasons of the Bodog Rudy Show on the air, presented by humorist Rudy Landucci. The new schedule will be shown Monday through Friday on its official channels.

Still in the #EuFicoEmCasa campaign, Bodog created a series of free tournaments. There are more than 100 tournaments and US $ 15 thousand guaranteed in prizes for participants in April alone.

To participate and learn about the news, just access Bodog.

