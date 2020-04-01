Horror images have been shared on social networks to denounce the lack of action by the government of Ecuador to lift the victim bodies of Covid-19

The number of deaths by coronavirus in Ecuador it amounted to 93 this Wednesday, most of them in the coastal province of Guayas (60), which houses more than 70% of the 2,748 confirmed cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causing the COVID-19 disease, in the South American country.

Additionally, 75 “probable deaths” are recorded for coronavirus nationwide, according to the latest official report.

Particularly the city of Guayaquil He is living a terrifying moment when he has to face the need to remove the bodies of their relatives victims of coronavirus to the streets to avoid getting infected, given the lack of government assistance to raise bodies.

Some families have even been locked up with the bodies of their relatives for up to four days, waiting for them to be collected by Legal Medicine.

The images of the bodies taken out on the sidewalks or in the streets, it has generated shock because it adds to another problem that the relatives have to live after having lost their family victim of the coronavirus.

For his part, President Lenín Moreno ruled out the use of mass graves and said that the victims will have a decent burial.

The province of Guayas (southwest) has 1,937 cases, followed by Pichincha – whose head is Quito, at the same time the capital of Ecuador– with 245 cases, by Los Ríos (100), Azuay (94), Manabí (56), El Oro (52), Cañar (49), and Santa Elena (with 30), while the rest of the provinces register less infected.

In the Galapagos archipelago, declared a Natural World Heritage Site by Unesco, two new cases were registered and the number of positives rises to seven.

According to the Government, the suspected cases of COVID-19 dropped to 3,200 and the discarded cases rose to 2,799, while the patients who were discharged from hospital remained at 58.

Infections have occurred in 54% in men and 46% in women, according to official figures.