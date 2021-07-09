Bodies of 3 relatives of Paraguayan first lady found in collapsed building in Miami-Dade, Florida



A memorial to those killed by the collapse of Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Florida.

Photo: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / .

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – The Paraguayan Government confirmed this Thursday the recovery of “the bodies of three nationals”, of the six Paraguayans who were buried in the rubble of the building collapsed on June 24 in Miami-Dade (United States), including that of the sister of the first lady of the country.

Although the Foreign Ministry statement did not include the names of the three deceased, Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo pointed out hours before, in statements to local media, that it was Sophía López-Moreira, sister of the first lady, Silvana López-Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill, and one of their children.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations regretted the news “with deep pain” and expressed “its regret and heartfelt condolences to the Pettengill and López Moreira families”.

In the Champlain Towers South building, where the deceased had an apartment, there were also two other daughters of the couple that night and Lady Luna Villalba, a 23-year-old girl who traveled as the family’s nanny, whose bodies have not yet been found.

“The National Chancellery will continue to provide support to the Luna Villalba, López Moreira and Pettengill families in these difficult circumstances, in the process of recovering their loved ones,” the statement added.

President of Paraguay suspends his agenda

Last Thursday, June 24, after hearing the news of the collapse, the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, suspended his schedule and stayed at the presidential residence of Mburuvicha Roga for the rest of the week.

For its part, the first lady traveled with other relatives to Miami to follow the rescue tasks from the place, like the Pettengills.

Last weekend, Lady Luna Villalba’s mother and cousin also flew to Miami, as reported on that date by the Foreign Ministry.

Death toll rises to 64

The death toll in the collapsed building in Miami-Dade, southeastern Florida, stands at 64, after 15 days after the crash, according to official figures.

At an afternoon press conference this Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reported that so far they are 76 missing persons due to the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, in the town of Surfside, while there are 200 residents located.

The authorities are in the “body recovery” phase

This Thursday, Miami-Dade County (Florida) authorities announced the “difficult decision” to move from the search and rescue phase to the “body recovery” phase.