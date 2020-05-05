In the New York subway, the bodies of two men, apparently homeless, have been found at two different times, but only hours apart.

One of the men, 56 years old, was found by the cleaning staff on Friday at 7:30 pm (local time), while the second, 61 years ago, he was found on another train Saturday at 8:30 a.m., the Daily News reported.

It is assumed that both men died of natural causes, but the official autopsy has not yet revealed whether their deaths are due to COVID-19, according to the publication.

The men are believed to have been part of the city’s homeless community and sought refuge in increasingly empty subway cars, as hundreds of homeless people have done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro workers said it was rare to find bodies and highlighted the seriousness of the situation that homeless people in the city are going through. Source: .

In the United States, New York State has been recognized as having an alarming number of deaths from COVID-19 since more than 24,000 people have lost their lives since the outbreak began.

On Sunday (local time), the state acknowledged it had more than 318,143 confirmed cases, a figure that includes the more than 174,000 cases in New York City.

The first man found dead on the train had reportedly “collapsed,” while the other was lying in several seats next to a walker, the Daily News reported.

A subway staff member said it was “very rare” that people died while on the train, suggesting that there is a possibility that the men were infected with coronavirus.

“We know that some people die from time to time, but not two people in one day,” he confessed to the publication.

Another subway worker told The New York Post that the situation of homeless people was “out of control.”

“You don’t even know if the man died of coronavirus,” they told the publication.

City employees working on Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) trains have expressed concern about the large number of homeless people who may be spreading the COVID-19 while they occupy the wagons.

Men are believed to be part of the city’s growing population of homeless people sleeping in the cars. Source: .

So far, at least 98 MTA workers have died of coronavirus.

“We are concerned that two bodies have appeared in a 24-hour period,” veteran MTA train operator Yann Hicks told the Post.

“There have now been two incidents in the past few days, but there could be more cases than I am aware of.”