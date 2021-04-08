Bodhi Sabongui joins Black Adam cast in key role

We continue with the cast additions for the film “Black Adam” with the news that 13-year-old actor Bodhi Sabongui is joining the project spearheaded by Dwayne Johnson.

At the moment no details of his role have been given, except that it is key within the canon of DC. Right now we can only speculate and the most plausible options would be the young version of Black Adam.

Officially they still do not give details of the plot but we do know that the project will mark the debut on the big screen of the Justice Society, the precursor of the DC Justice League. Bringing it to life will be Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari and James Cusati-Moyer also round out the cast. The incorporation of the latter to the cast was precisely news yesterday.

(news in writing)

Via information | THR