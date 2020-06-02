According to José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies Bodegas Riojanas presents “a bulky volatility and weakness in the assets under study, which develops an unquestionable structure of decreasing maximums and minimums, as denoted by their annualized simple moving average ”.

It also considers that “Its technical scenario will not begin to improve with any solidity for the medium term until we see a consolidation of the price above the resistance area. intermediate that we identified around 4.42 / 4.28 euros, which is an approximation of its simple moving average of 52 periods ”.

Bodegas Riojanas in weekly chart with Average amplitude range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and volume of contracting (lower window)

The pandemic has fallen like a jug of cold water in the course of 2020 for the company. Despite the fact that wine consumption in Spain has skyrocketed in the state of alarm, the closure of bars and restaurants, the main destination for its sales, has weighed down traditional channels. Online commerce with some of its best-selling products has been reactivated, such as the Monte Real Gran Reserva in 2011. An alternative that the company considers is here to stay after the Covid-19.

According to its price graph, Bodegas Riojanas after the worst experienced in March by value, it has experienced a rebound until April and then lost positions again without clearly moving away from the support zone and away from resistance marked by value in 2019.

And it is that the company has also been very affected, like the rest of the Denomination of Origin la Rioja by its sales in the United States due to the increase in tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Although in its favor the quality exhibited by its 2019 harvest counts, qualified by the technicians as excellent, something unknown from the two consecutive ones with that heading of 2010 and 2011 and that the Regulatory Council must confirm shortly.

If we look at our Premium indicators, the total score has just dropped one point and only it is placed at 2 out of 10, disabling any interest in entering the value. All its indicators are negative or decreasing with the exception of the medium-term trend that is still bullish. And as we can see, with little coverage of the red graph over the blue one, which indicates the price of the value at some moments during the current year.

So a value to forget right now, of little capitalization, therefore of very narrow movements and marked by the illiquidity at the time of operatingAlthough it is always a good time to enjoy a Viña Albina or Monte Real such as the Gran Reserva 2011, considered one of the 100 best wines in the world.

