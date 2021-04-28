Bock Damm launches campaign

04/28/2021 at 11:50 AM CEST

Bock damm, the Damm black beer, launches a new campaign on social networks that highlights the three types of malt with which it is made. The campaign also shows the new image of Bock Damm, recently released and inspired by the brand’s first labels from 1888, which gives it a certain vintage air. Watch video

The protagonist of the new Damm black beer campaign is an elegant goat -bock in German- with the body of a man who not only praises the malts with which Bock Damm is made, but also its wide range of pairing possibilities. And is that Bock Damm is perfect to combine with smoked flavors, grilled meats, game or stews; a beer that, due to its versatility, will undoubtedly become the gastronomic star of the evening.

A goat with the body of a man? Yes, you heard it right. The strange character is a hyper-realistic creation of DDT SFX, a makeup and special effects studio based in Barcelona, ​​which has participated in numerous national and international film productions. In 2006, they were awarded an Oscar for Best Makeup for Pan’s Labyrinth and four Goya Awards for Fragiles, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Orphanage and The Skin I Live In.

Malts, the real stars

Fantastic men aside, in the new Damm campaign, the real stars are the malts. Specifically three: roasted, the candy and the PilsenAll of them toasted at the right time to give the beer a color, body, flavor and aroma that make it unique.

The roasted malts – which are obtained by roasting the dry malt grains at temperatures between 200 and 220 ºC – give the beer its characteristic color and give the beer a roasted smell and taste and aromas of cocoa and coffee. Caramel malts are made by roasting the green malt directly, without drying. First, the grains are heated to a temperature of 60-75 ºC, which will cause the creation of sugars in the center of the grain, which will remain in a semi-liquid state. Subsequently, these beans are roasted at temperatures between 150ºC and 180ºC, which causes the sugars to caramelize and provides notes reminiscent of caramel, raisins and honey. And Pilsen malts – which are commonly found in lager beers – are the ones that provide the sugars for fermentation and give the beer a cereal taste. They are the palest malts of all. This is because the beans are roasted at lower temperatures and for a shorter time than the rest of the malts.