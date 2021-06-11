Bocelli excites the Olympian with the “Nessun Dorma” to open the Eurocup

06/11/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli moved the 16,000 spectators present at the Olympic Stadium in Rome this Friday by singing the aria “Nessun Dorma”, accompanied by a pyrotechnic show and a choreography with 24 fluctuating balloons, at the opening ceremony of the Eurocup.

The Roman Olympian hosted a ceremony that lasted about fifteen minutes that had a Bocelli as a special guest, before the teams of Italy and Turkey met on the first day of group A.

With 25 minutes to go before the start of the match, the Italian Police musical band took to the field, accompanied by six gentlemen, while some images were projected on the Olympic screens that marked the history of the Eurocup on its sixtieth anniversary. .

They were two symbols of Italian football like Francesco Totti, historic captain of Roma, and Alessandro Nesta, flag of Lazio and Milan, who welcomed. “Ciao Roma,” he said Nesta, followed by a “Ciao Europa” pronounced by Totti.

The musical band of the Police then played the Guillermo Tell de Gioacchino rossini, while a brilliant choreography began with balloons that symbolized the 24 teams participating in the Eurocup.

A high-tech system allowed them to move to the rhythm of the music until they were united in the center of the field to send a message of union, accompanied by a remarkable pyrotechnic show at the foot of the field and on the roof of the stadium.

Then it was time for Andrea Bocelli, who performed the aria by Giacomo Puccini “Nessun Dorma”, moving the 16,000 spectators present in the stands of the Olympic Games.

The Italian tenor was the protagonist of another great sporting event, after he already sang on the occasion of the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics or at the opening of the 2016 Champions League final won by Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid .

The ceremony concluded with the song “We are the people” by Martin Garrix, Bono e The Edge, in a virtual show projected on the stadium screens.

A few minutes later the two teams took to the field, cheered by their respective fans, for the national anthems.