In the last hours the Boca soccer player Sebastian Villa He was denounced through social networks by his former partner, Daniela Cortés, who published photos and videos on his Instagram account accusing him of gender violence. The player shared a video in the early hours of yesterday to defend himself and now it is Boca who issued a statement regarding this situation.

Cortés, mother of a 6-year-old girl, is in Argentina because she was unable to return to Colombia due to the closure of airports due to the coronavirus. “Unfortunately I have to do this today, because I can’t take it anymore. They were 2 years living together of many sufferings in which I forgave and forgave blows hoping for a change from him that never happened“Wrote the 23-year-old in her networks. “I do this out of fear, because this man who sees him on the networks or in the press as if he were a wise man and speaks with maturity, but the reality is different,” he added.

“Club Atlético Boca Juniors informs that, given the facts of public knowledge involving a player from the professional soccer team, it is already in contact with the player’s lawyers and representatives to study the episode in depth and take the corresponding measures. From already, the club is put at the disposal of the justice in everything in which it can collaborate for the clarification of the event, in accordance with the commitment assumed by this directive in the matter of Human Rights and gender issues.

Boca reaffirms its commitment to the values ​​of equality and respect, considering the clubs as a determining social actor to give this fight that we have as a society to eradicate gender violence, in all its expressions. “

* If you are a victim or know someone who suffers gender violence, call 144 24 hours a day.