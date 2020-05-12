Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal said he will await a judicial resolution to determine the future in the club of Colombian player Sebastián Villa, accused of hitting and threatening his former partner Daniela Cortés.

“It is a sensitive issue for Boca, for its leaders and for the whole world. We want to be slaves of Justice in everything. Be serious. As soon as Justice determines, Boca will determine,” said the director in dialogue with Radio La Net.

The 25-year-old Colombian midfielder denied the attacks and assured that his now ex-partner was “extorting” him.

“Today there are other accusations that are happening, that I do not want to take charge of anything. We want to take care that, when Justice decides, we will not immediately shake our pulse to decide, whether for a matter or for the other, “said Ameal.

The president of Boca Juniors said that “meanwhile” Villa “remains” a player of the club because he has a current contract.

“But for us the moral and the economic does not surpass us. We are going to bet on morality, on the human being. All these issues are not minor. Everything we have to do we are going to do, that does not fit the slightest doubt to society as a whole, but mainly to the partners and supporters of Boca, “he explained.

Cortés denounced Villa in late April, first publicly and then before the Court, for “gender violence, threats and injuries” and shared images on her social networks in which she was beaten and bloodied.

“We would like Justice to be quicker and define the situation, but I believe that in the short term it will make a decision and we will act. I believe that when we do what we have to do we are not going to make mistakes,” said Ameal. .

