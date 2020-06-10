Wednesday June 10, 2020

The Chilean winger announced the end of his link with the Turkish team, which he defended since 2017. The two-time champion of America with the ‘Red’ is now a free player, so he can more calmly define his future. And in Boca they have it as one of the priorities.

The cycle of Mauricio Isla with Fenerbahce is over and from Argentina they follow with great attention what will happen to the future of the two-time champion of America with the ‘Roja’. The Chilean winger announced on his social networks the end of the link with the ari sari kanarya ’.

The Chilean worked for three seasons in the Turkish cast, which he arrived in 2017 after playing in the Confederations Cup final with the National Team. And this Wednesday June 10, the ‘Huaso’ used their social networks to say goodbye to the fans of the whole of Istanbul.

Dear fans of the Fenerbache. After 3 incredible years in this beautiful club and in this eternal city, where my daughter with the Turkish name Luz Elif was born, I have to announce the end of my mutual agreement with the club. I wish you the best with all my heart. Thank you very much for so much ”, wrote the native of Buin.

For its part, the club also said goodbye to the player who emerged from Universidad Católica: “A mutual agreement was reached with Mauricio Isla, who was wearing the shirt of our soccer team and our paths separated,” reads the Fenerbahce statement.

Now the Chilean team must begin to outline his next stop and see if he is still in Europe or is heading back to South America. And in our continent Boca Juniors and the ‘U’ await him, two clubs in which the Island itself expressed its desire to defend in the future.