Boca victory and River draw in Argentina

04/04/2021 at 06:30 CEST

Efe

Boca Juniors defeated Defense and Justice 2-1, while River Plate equalized goalless away against Arsenal de Sarandí in the two outgoing matches this Saturday for the eighth day of the Argentine Soccer Professional League Cup.

Boca Juniors, who had lost to Talleres the previous day, achieved a narrow victory after reversing an initial disadvantage with Walter Bou’s goal thanks to the conquests of Carlos Tévez and Mauro Zárate.

With this result, the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo reached third place behind Vélez and Lanús, who this Saturday achieved a valuable 2-4 away victory against Gimnasia in La Plata.

In other results of this Group B, this Saturday Independiente fell 3-1 to Talleres de Córdoba While Atlético Tucumán won 1-2 against Sarmiento de Junín, while on Friday Patronato de Paraná achieved its first victory by beating Aldosivi 2-0.

For Zone A, meanwhile, River Plate drew goalless with Arsenal as a visitor and it remains out of the classification zone to the quarterfinals of the contest because it continues in fifth position.

In other results of this group, on Friday San Lorenzo won 2-0 against Rosario Central to climb the rankings, while Platense beat the surprising Central Córdoba 0-1 in Santiago del Estero.

The continuity of this eighth day will record this Sunday the crosses by Group A between the leader Colón against Argentinos Juniors while Racing Club will receive Godoy Cruz; while in Zone B Newell’s Old Boys will cross with Huracán and Vélez Sarsfield will receive Unión to revalidate its status as leader.

On Monday, meanwhile, Banfield will receive Estudiantes.