Boca ties with Barcelona and does not close its classification

05/21/2021 at 6:16 AM CEST

EFE

The Boca Juniors Argentinian tied this Thursday without goals in the Bombonera with him Barcelona Ecuadorian and suspended his classification to the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores. The result left the Ecuadorian team as leader of group C with 10 points (5 goal difference), followed by Boca Juniors with 7 (1), while the remaining two teams, the Brazilian Santos (2) and the Bolivian The Strongest (-7) add 6. Xeneize, which had directed its classification at the beginning of the tournament with victories against The Strongest (0-1) and Santos (0-2), then got complicated by adding two defeats in a row: 1-0 against Barcelona and 1-0 against Santos.

Without Carlos Tevez as a starter, Xeneize had two faces with a very bad first half where it was dominated and a second half where it took center stage but lacked ideas to bring danger to the goal defended by Javier Burrai. Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, confirmed its great moment and had a first half of pure display of its offensive possibilities, while afterwards it opted to withdraw into its field and bet on the counterattack.

In the first half it was almost everything of the visit: first at 8 minutes with a shot by Damián Díaz that forced the intervention of Esteban Andrada, at 28 Mario Pineida turned back to demand the local goalkeeper and at 36 Diaz again He was not sure to define another hand in hand with Andrada.

In the second stage, Boca assumed the leading role and with the income of Carlos Tevez and Gonzalo Maroni managed to have greater circulation but did not have depth in the last meters of the field. Colombian Sebastián Villa and Cristian Pavón, spearheads of the xeneize attack, did not have an accurate night and Boca suffered.

In the 64th minute came the clearest option for the locals when goalkeeper Burrai went behind a center and Lisandro López missed an empty goal with a shot that went over the crossbar.

Barcelona took care of the draw and took Guayaquil a vital point for the last day of this Group C next Wednesday when it receives Santos, while Boca will receive The Strongest in the Bombonera with the need for a win so as not to suffer with the classification.

International complicates it for Olympia

Porto Alegre International, with a solo goal from Yuri Alberto, won this Thursday the Olympia of Paraguay in the field of the Guarani, who find it very difficult to pass to the second round of the Libertadores, now fought with a greater advantage in points by the Brazilians. Internacional is behind the result with nine points, the same as Deportivo Táchira, which this Wednesday beat Bolivian Always Ready 7-2, with six, which are also the ones that the Dean also has in group B. Olimpia, which in the First leg was severely punished by the Brazilians (6-1), they will have to beat Deportivo Táchira on the next and last day to dream of a round of 16.

The Asuncenos were inferior from the first half, in which they threatened with a shot from Iván Torres and striker Jorge Recalde. However, the team of coach Sergio Órteman began to be overcome by an International who dominated the ball and offered greater aggressiveness. Among the examples, a header by Tiago Galhardo, who with the captain, Taison, was the most outstanding of the Cariocas in those 45.

In the second, those from Porto Alegre drew their claws and approached more crossfire through the boarding schools of Taison and Víctor Cuesta. In minute 65 it was Saúl Salcedo expelled for a double yellow, for a hand very close to the Olympia area. The free kick was launched by Cuesta, a powerful shot that made goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar, the figure of the Asuncenos, shine.

Internacional continued to drown in attack, in a gale that locked up the Paraguayans and that at times had them on the ropes. In that last quarter the attacker Isidro Pitta had the goal in his boots on a couple of occasions. However, the numerical inferiority was noted and in 82 Yuri Alberto he hooked a ball streaky by Moisés that was unstoppable for Aguilar.

Three minutes later, Olimpia had the tie: a free kick by Néstor Camacho and a display at height by Marcelo Lomba. Nerves at the end and distribution of cards by the Argentine referee Néstor Pitana, who took the red to Yuri Alberto.

Argentines secure the leadership

Argentinos Juniors assured this Wednesday the privilege of finishing as leader of group F of the Copa Libertadores by win 1-0 on the fifth and penultimate day to National Athletic, which was left out of the classification zone in the absence of a date. El Bicho leads with 12 points, followed by Universidad Católica with six (-2 goal difference) and Atlético Nacional with five (-1). Fourth, still with the possibility of qualifying, is the Uruguayan National, also with five (-3). The Argentine team, clearly dominating the match, managed to open the scoring in the 90th minute thanks to a goal from Emanuel Herrera, who had entered in the second half.

The first clear chance to score came in the sixth minute, when Argentinos Juniors’ Uruguayan forward Marcelo Cabrera headed off a center from Jonathan Sandoval’s right. Shortly after, a mid-distance shot from Gabriel Florentín skimmed the post. Atlético Nacional goalkeeper Aldair Quintana had very good interventions that kept the visitors alive

El Bicho de La Paternal was the clear dominator of the match and made more merits than his rival to stay with the victory. Argentinos Juniors had twice as much possession as the visitors, but almost always failed in the definition. The Colombians could not counterattack and the few times they stepped onto the opposite field they failed to disturb the local goalkeeper.

Two minutes from the end, a free kick by Colombian midfielder Neyder Moreno, who had entered in the second half, went over the barrier, hit the post and went over the baseline. Immediately after, at 90 minutes, Herrera he tapped a ball in the area and dislodged Quintana, who could not prevent the goal.

Until then, Atlético Nacional was second in the classification zone with six points for better goal difference than Universidad Católica. On the sixth and last day, Argentinos Juniors will visit Nacional and Atlético Nacional at Universidad Católica.