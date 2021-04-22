Boca, River and Flamengo negotiated to be in the Super League



The South American clubs negotiated until 2020.

Photo: Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

Three giant teams from South America they approached the European Super League at the time: Boca Juniors, River Plate and Flamengo. This was reported by Rodrigo Mattos, a Brazilian journalist for the UOL Brasil network. The talks began with members of the Brazilian Flamengo board of directors, and then spread to the biggest teams in Argentina.

Mattos clarifies that negotiations ended in February 2020, more than a year before the competition was announced, and they were never retaken. Today, the Super League plan stopped contemplating the American continent and focused on the European one.

You continue here as the conversas of Flamengo, Boca and River with the Superliga. There were negotiations for two clubs to join, but negotiations were closed in February 2020 and were never resumed. Hoje, or map of the Superliga é só europeu: https://t.co/02NiHT9HQQ – Rodrigo Mattos (@_rodrigomattos_) April 20, 2021

What’s more, the Super League also contemplated a plan in which a new Club World Cup, with 32 teams from all continents, but always keeping the 12 training clubs as part of the tournament. That would be the reason why both Conmebol and Concacaf supported FIFA and UEFA in rejecting the competition.