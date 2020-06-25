Juan Roman Riquelme of Boca Juniors hold … | JEFFERSON BERNARDES / .
June 24 is a very special day for soccer lovers. In addition to Lionel Messi’s birthday, today Juan Román Riquelme celebrates. Considered one of the greatest idols in the history of Boca and currently working as vice president, the historic 10 was honored by Xeneize on social media.
There they shared unforgettable moments of Riquelme as a player and the video soon went viral. The fans gave many greetings to the idol and together they celebrated their 42nd birthday.
With Boca shirt, Riquelme he played 398 official matches, scored 92 goals and got 11 titles. It had unforgettable performances, became an emblem and is a sacred word for all Xeneize fans.
At 42, Riquelme is already far from the playing field, but he continues to make his mark as Vice President. There he is looking to continue giving cheers to the fans and for now he started in the best way. In his first semester, he got a local championship and it is clear that he will go for more in the future.
THE LAST 10 ✨
Today another genius is also celebrating his birthday, one of the most emblematic soccer players in Argentine soccer … Mr. Juan Román Riquelme.
A magnificent midfielder, with an exquisite touch and an extraordinary vision of the game.
Riquelme is synonymous with soccer and is for many the greatest idol in the history of Boca. They could not fail to honor him on this special day for him.