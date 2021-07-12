Boca Juniors would terminate Edwin Cardona’s contract and return to Xolos de Tijuana

The race of Edwin cardona has been tainted by different disciplines both at the club level and in the Colombian Selection. This time, he was no exception, so his future with Boca Juniors Hang on a wire.

For a few hours, a video of the Colombian player has been circulating in the middle of a party late at night, a situation that has annoyed the board of the xenieze team, due to the situation of the pandemic in Argentina, where he has to report in the following days.

In accordance with TyC Sports, Faced with this act of indiscipline, Boca Juniors analyzes the possibility of terminating his contract, which would cause him to return to Xolos from Tijuana, remembering that he still owns his letter.

They report in @TyCSports that #Boca is analyzing the termination of Edwin Cardona’s contract. On the 10th he refused to return on a flight arranged by the club and the trigger was a video that circulated in which he was at a party until the wee hours. If he is rescinded, he returns to #Xolos de Tijuana pic.twitter.com/SogcOj93ay – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) July 11, 2021

Cardona was considered by the coach to play the match against Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores. Given this possibility, Xolos fans would not see so badly a possible return of the Colombian midfielder, since they know of his quality and believe that with Siboldi he could recover his best form.