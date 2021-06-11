Boca Juniors would launch a ‘tempting offer’ for Roger Martínez to Club América

Michelangelo Russo is still waiting for the arrival of a nine goalscorer to the ranks of Boca Juniors for the next tournament in the Argentine Cup and in the pampero country the possible hiring of the player of the Club America, Roger Martínez, footballer who for several markets is put as a possible reinforcement of Xeneize.

Despite the fact that in Mexico the departure of Roger Martínez is ruled out due to the low economic proposals offered by Boca Juniors, now it is speculated that the blue and gold box would be presenting a “tempting offer” for the board of the Club América.

Within the Club América they are clear about their position, they will only let Rogere Martínez leave if an economic proposal comes along that meets their needs, remembering that the creams disbursed more than 10 million dollars for their letter, an amount that they would have asked Boca to close the negotiation.

“Boca will make a new offer for Roger Martínez, if the candidate does not prosper, it is Miguel Angel Borja.

Boca made a first contact to know the forward’s claims, Borja had a purchase option for the Junior of 4.5 M dollars “@LuisFregossi pic.twitter.com/UD2Tq7jHXG – Mundo Boca Radio / TV (@mundobocaradio) June 8, 2021

America already rejected a proposal of 5 million dollars a few weeks ago from Argentina, but now, according to the TyC Sports report, Xeneize would be launching a proposal of 8 million dollars, a figure with which they intend to convince the board of the Aztec club .

If this proposal is real, the offer would be quite attractive, taking into account that the Colombian has already played three seasons with the Eagles and his contract expires in two years.

The coffee striker is valued at 3 million euros on the Transfermarkt portal, as his intermittent seasons in Mexico have devalued him 2 million from his best valuation achieved in 2018.

Along with the hiring of Roger Martínez, in Boca they are studying the signings of Miguel Borja, Franco Di Santo and Norberto Friasco

