Sebastian Villad midfieldere Boca Juniors, He was used to being the protagonist of the news for sporting events only, but in recent days, a complaint from his ex-girlfriend, due to gender violence, took him to the pages of other sections.

A few days after the events came to light, the Colombian spoke out through his Instagram account and defended himself against the versions that Daniela Cortes released. “I am a peaceful and very believing person,” he said.

Here is the full statement on Instagram:

First of all, I want to say that I never exerted violence of any kind on my ex-girlfriend, Daniela Cortes, or on any other woman in my entire life. I am against any act of violence. I am a peaceful and very believing person. If until now I had not made any demonstration in the media, it is because I consider that the discharge of an accusation like this should be brought to justice to put an end to this nightmare that I and my family have to live through. I pray that the truth will come to light as quickly as possible. I appreciate the support received by all who accompany me in this difficult time.

Argentina prohibits Villa from leaving

The Argentine Justice denied the footballer and Boca Juniors Sebastián Villa to leave the country for 30 days for fear that he would return to Colombia after being accused of gender violence for hitting and mistreating his ex-girlfriend.

“There are discussions of several Colombian players hiring a private repatriation flight. The steps are being taken jointly with the consulate and with the airport processing for this purpose. For this reason, the judge accepted the request of the prosecution, “revealed the Double Yellow portal.

Judge Horacio Hryb was in charge of issuing this ban for the Boca Juniors player, in a response to a request made by the lawyer for the complainant Daniela Cortés, Fernando Burlando.

With information from EFE.

