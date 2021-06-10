Boca Juniors presented an offer to Toluca FC for the signing of Michael Estrada

The Red Devils of Toluca prepare to face the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, for which they could lose forward Michael Estrada, who is wanted by Boca Juniors for several weeks.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, the group Xeneize would have already submitted a formal offer to Toluca for the letter of Estrada, as they are willing to pay 2.5 million dollars for 50% of the Ecuadorian attacker’s pass.

Boca even had already arranged with the Red Devils player on the contractual issue, so it would only remain for Toluca to accept the offer from the Argentine team, for Estrada to come out in this summer market.

From #Boca they sent an offer formally to #Toluca for 50% of the pass of forward Michael Estrada, it would be 2.5MDD. The player’s contract with Boca, has already been discussed, now they await a response from the Mexican club, which would give it in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/pWHBRKte19 – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) June 10, 2021

In the Clausura 2021, Michael Estrada played a total of 17 games, 14 of them as a starter, in which he managed to score six touchdowns.

